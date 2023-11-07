TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman who was forced to have her leg amputated after a vicious attack by a family of pit bulls in her backyard last week has died, confirmed the Taylorsville Police Department.

The 63-year-old woman, who has yet to be identified by authorities, was critically injured in the pit bull attack. According to Taylorsville Police, she suffered “extensive injuries” to her legs, hands and face and was taken to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment.

At the hospital, doctors amputated her leg and she remained in critical condition until she passed away on Monday, Nov. 6.

“We feel so badly for this family,” said Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam, who described the attack as heart-breaking. “We are so saddened by the passing of the victim of this tragic attack.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The woman’s 38-year-old son owned a family of pit bulls which included five puppies and their mother and father. The family of pit bulls was in the backyard when they reportedly attacked the woman. First responders were able to corral the pit bulls against the opposite fence to allow paramedics to treat the woman and get her to safety.

When officers with animal control arrived, the puppies’ mother reportedly “broke loose” and endangered officers. In response, officers were forced to shoot and kill the dog.

The remaining dogs — the father and five puppies — were surrendered to West Valley City Animal Services. Taylorsville Police Department confirmed with ABC4 they have since been euthanized.

According to police, none of the dogs were licensed and Taylorsville has a two-dog per household limit. Officers with police and animal control continue to investigate the attack, including the determination of any possible cause, which reportedly is still unknown at this time.