TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Taylorsville Police Department now believes that the shooting on Redwood Road on Thursday, Dec. 16, may not be a road rage incident after all.

Investigators now say additional information indicated that the shooting stemmed from a botched drug deal or attempted robbery. They obtained a search warrant for the vehicle of the man who was shot and allegedly discovered large amounts of narcotics and money.

The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. when two vehicles, a white car and a gray 2020-2022 GMC Arcadia SUV, were traveling eastbound on 6200 South and turned north on Redwood Road, according to Sgt. Jake Hill with Taylorsville Police. At this point, Hill said witnesses reported that an individual in the SUV reached out the window and fired multiple shots at the white car, which then crashed into the I-215 overpass.

The man in the white car was shot in the back of the head and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police say that he is from out of state and not cooperating with investigators at the moment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police are still searching for the GMC Arcadia SUV. Anyone with information about this case should call Taylorsville Police’s non-emergency dispatch number at 801-840-4000 and reference case #TY22-40833.