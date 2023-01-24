TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect in an aggravated rape case that took place last Wednesday.

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, Christopher Browning, 43, allegedly attacked a woman in her home and raped her on Jan. 18. Police believe he is still in Utah.

Browning is reportedly 6’1″ and weighs 255 pounds with a tattoo of an expletive across his top lip. He was last seen with a shaved head and beard.

Browning served two years in prison for rape and burglary before he was released in 2022, police say. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole had issued a warrant for Browning’s arrest prior to this most recent incident, and he is reportedly aware of the warrant.

Police urge the public to be cautious when coming in contact with Browning as he is believed to be “dangerous and possibly armed.”

Anyone with information about Browning’s whereabouts should reach out to Taylorsville Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number at 801-840-4000 and reference case #TY23-1918.