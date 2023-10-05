TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was shot and killed by police during a domestic situation late Wednesday night, Oct. 4.

Taylorsville Police Department Lt. Aaron Cheshire told ABC4 the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of 5000 South and 3800 West. Police responded to reports of a domestic situation between a man and a woman in the area, where the man was reportedly intoxicated.

When officers arrived, the woman and a small child were able to get out of the home, leaving the man alone inside. The man, who has only been identified as a 33- or 34-year-old by police, barricaded himself in the home and allegedly began firing a gun.

“As officers arrived, the male inside began firing rounds inside the residence and also from inside to outside the residence,” said Cheshire. “As that was going on, [officers] were attempting to call and negotiate with him and were not having success with that.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A reverse 911 call was issued for neighboring residents, ordering a shelter-in-place during the incident.

The incident came to an end when the man came out of the home. Police opened fire on the suspect and he was pronounced dead on the scene. No injuries were reported to any officers, the woman, or the child involved.

Lt. Cheshire said the Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol had been invoked and a protocol team arrived on the scene to investigate the shooting. Cheshire did not say which Utah police department was handling the investigation.