SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and is now under federal indictment for alleged possession of so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is supposedly candy-colored to entice children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

Jesse Wood, 51, of Taylorsville, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute after he was allegedly found with over 40 grams of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. He will face a detention hearing at a later date, according to officials.

“Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine,” stated a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “…The investigation is likely the first seizure of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ in Utah and represents a significant safety risk to the public.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Nelson is prosecuting the case.

Learn more about the danger of illicit fentanyl at https://www.dea.gov/fentanylawareness or www.dea.gov/onepill.