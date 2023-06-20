TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Taylorsville Dayzz with its 5K run, car show, and parade is throwing its 27th annual event this week.

The three-day event will bring 26 rides, 30 food booths, and 40 exhibit booths to Valley Regional Park. It starts Thursday, June 22, and ends Saturday, June 24.

While most of the events will take place on Saturday, the carnival rides and booths will be available every day, with Thursday ending with a movie in the park. There will be live music every night with throwbacks from the Beatles, Queen, and the Beach Boys. Thursday will have discounted tickets, with 10 rides for $10.

A full list of what festival goers can expect. (Courtesy of Taylorsville City)

The 5K, car show, pony rides, petting zoo, skydivers, and parade will all take place on Saturday for a full-day event starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. with fireworks launched off the new baseball field.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. and will start at 5400 South behind the Harmons ending near Midwest Drive past the library. Keep an eye out for ABC4’s 4Warn Extreme Weather Machine riding in the parade.

For more information on this weekend’s summer festival, click here.