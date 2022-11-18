TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An employee of a Taylorsville daycare is facing one second degree felony count of child abuse after police say she was caught on a surveillance camera hitting one of the children in the head and throwing them down to the ground, causing injuries.

An investigation into this case began Nov. 3 when the mother of the child reported an incident of child abuse to the Taylorsville Police Department (TPD). The mother reportedly told TPD that she had noticed a cut on the child’s lip, as well as dried blood in his nose and a broken, missing tooth after picking him up from ABC / Tilley Time Daycare on Nov. 2.

When asked to see the daycare’s surveillance footage from that day, TPD says that the mother was “not allowed to.” The affidavit notes that the mother said her child did not have these injuries prior to going to the daycare, and that she was never notified by the daycare of her child getting injured while in their care.

An officer with TPD was given a nine minute clip of the daycare’s surveillance footage from Nov. 2, in which he reportedly witnessed one of the daycare’s employees, Juana Noyola, 67, “handling [the child] aggressively, hitting [him] in the head twice, and forcefully throwing [him] down.” Police say that when the child was thrown down they were seen hitting their face on a chair. The mother of the child reportedly told TPD that the child had to have a root canal as a result of the injury.

In an interview with law enforcement, TPD says that Noyola admitted to injuring the child, knowing what she did was wrong, and causing her own grandchildren to bleed from the mouth when disciplining them.

Noyola has since been booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on the charge previously stated.

When ABC4 reached out to ABC / Tilly Time Daycare for a comment, Johnny Anderson, the president of the company stated the following on behalf of the organization:

“We are saddened about what has happened. When I was made aware of it it made me sick to my stomach.

At this time, we are fully cooperating with authorities and are working with a detective who has been very professional and upfront with us. I have faith that he will handle this situation as best as possible.

We have notified parents of the situation and have let them know that we are open to responding to any questions or concerns they may have.”