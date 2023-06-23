SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square announced the dates and special guests for their summer concerts.

The Tabernacle will host two summer concerts on July 14, and 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Conference Center on Temple Square. Ticket reservations opened today.

According to a press release, the choir is bringing the magic of their World Tour in Mexico City back to Salt Lake City. The concerts will feature guest artists Adassa as well as Alex Melecio.

Adassa is a bilingual Afro-Latino voice actress, singer, and songwriter, according to IMDB. She is best known for voicing Dolores in Disney’s blockbuster hit “Encanto,” and is featured on the song, “We Don’t talk about Bruno.”

According to IMDB, Adassa has a “dynamic four-octave vocal range.” And she has featured in songs with Pitbull, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, Daddy Yankee, Ciara, Missy Elliott, and Luis Fonsi.

Alex Melecio is a Mexican native whose music has been described as combining the “classic Mexican Charro with the soft sweetness of a pop balladeer.”

According to his website, in 2012 he was a finalist on one of the most popular television shows among Hispanics in the U.S., “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.”

The Tabernacle Choir will feature these two guest artists, as well as the orchestra and choir. The concert will be conducted by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy.

Tickets for the concert are free, but required. Each patron may request four tickets, and admission is open for those 8 years of age or older. According to the press release, tickets are on a first-come first-served basis starting Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. You can obtain tickets through their website.