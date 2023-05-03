UPDATE, 7:20 a.m.: An update from police this morning gave additional information to last night’s shooting. Syracuse Police now say the woman did not fire shots at police.

A new Facebook from Syracuse Police states the following:

Officers encountered the woman in her vehicle in front of the residence. They quickly determined that she was holding a handgun. When confronted, she took a suicidal posture with the weapon. Officers from multiple agencies tried for several minutes to negotiate her safe surrender. Early details indicate that at some point, she moved the weapon in an aggressive manner and pointed it at the officers. The officers perceived a threat to their safety and fired their weapons. The woman was struck by some of the rounds and was later transported to a local hospital. — Syracuse Police Department Facebook, 5/3/23

The shooting is being investigated by the Davis County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team. Officers from Syracuse Police Department, Clinton Police Department, and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. North Davis Metro SWAT was activated to facilitate a safe recovery of the woman so that she could receive medical treatment.

ORIGINAL POST: SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — A Syracuse woman was hospitalized overnight after she allegedly opened fire on police officers responding to a situation at her home. Police returned fire, wounding the woman.

The woman has not been identified. Syracuse Police said in a social media post that officers responded to an area near 1900 West and 2350 South on Tuesday night, May 2. An adult male had contacted police, saying his estranged mother was “sending threatening text messages and was making suicidal and homicidal comments.”

When police arrived at the home, they said the woman began fire a gun at them, and they returned fire. It is unclear how many shots were fired or where the woman was wounded. She was then taken to a nearby hospital.

“All officers involved are safe,” stated Syracuse Police. “All family members are safe and there is no threat to the community.”

Police said their investigation is ongoing. More updates will be released at a later time, they noted.