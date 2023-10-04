LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it means a little more to Swig Founder Nicole Tanner after her own battle with the disease. Now she wants to share what she’s learned with her customers this month with Swig’s Save The Cups campaign.

After battling breast cancer in 2009, she was facing mounting medical bills with no insurance. Tanner’s burden was miraculously lightened when her bills were generously paid. Now 13 years and 55 Swig stores later, Tanner is grateful she can pay it forward by bringing awareness to the month and what it means to her.

“It’s impossible to quantify how important Save The Cups is to me. I know exactly what these women have gone through, and to be able to support them in the same way I was helped has been profoundly meaningful,” Tanner said. “Four years in, I know this is so much bigger than me. I often say that Swig was born so it could lead us to Save The Cups.

Swig customers can participate the whole month of October in the Save the Cups campaign by purchasing featured drinks, and specialized merchandise or making a donation at their local Swig.

Swig customers can donate by purchasing featured drinks and merchandise. All photos courtesy Champion mgt.

Swig uses the donations to pay the medical bills of women fighting breast cancer. Tanner overwhelmingly supports the need for funds for breast cancer research and believes helping relieve the financial burdens of these women and their families is her way of giving back to the cause.

In the past three years Save The Cups has raised over $500,000 and over 35 women have had their bills relieved by Swig. Women can apply for help on the Save The Cups website. Swig hopes to raise $250,000 this year.

In addition to the fundraising events at the popular drink stores, Swig will be hosting a Save The Cups Festival at Cornbelly’s Spanish Fork, on October 10. There will be free Swig drinks, games, and prizes and attendees can donate to the cause that means so much to Tanner. There will even be a fireworks finale at the end of the night.

Swig reminds all their customers that one in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and the number one way to save women, the Tanner was saved, is by getting a mammogram. So grab a friend and get your mammogram and then head to Swig afterward to treat yourself.