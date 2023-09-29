KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Department SWAT team and negotiators are currently working to safely arrest two men who are reportedly barricaded in a Kearns residence, according to UPD officials.

Officials say they arrived at a residence near 4500 West 5780 South in search of two men who had allegedly been involved in two shootings from this past week. Officials said they “are currently barricaded with them” working to get them to safely come out of the house.

Due to the proximity to South Kearns Elementary School, the school went under lockout during the after-school activities. UPD officials say the children have been released and were able to return home.

One block is currently contained for safety reasons, however, officials say there is no risk to the public at this time.

Information on the two men accused of being involved in a Salt Lake City shooting and a Kearns shooting is limited as they have not yet been charged with any crimes. Officials did confirm that no one was killed in either shooting.

Along with the SWAT Team and negotiators, the Metro Gang Unit and patrol units are all present on the scene.

There is no estimated time for when the situation will be resolved.