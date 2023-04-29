An SLCPD patrol car at the scene of a swatting incident that took place on Thursday, April 6, 2023 (Image courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department‘s SWAT Team arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment after threatening to kill a worker at a local convenience store on Friday, April 28.

Jean Bosco Ahishakiye, 35, was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and failing to stop at the command of a police officer.

According to SLCPD, Ahishakiye went to a local convenience store and grabbed a beer. He refused to pay for it completely, and the store employee reportedly asked him to leave. Ahishakiye left the store but returned a short time later with a large knife and threatened to kill the worker.

Officers arrived and attempted to stop Ahishakiye, who began to walk away. Ahishakiye ignored their commands. Officers reported that they used a Taser on Ahishakiye, but it did not stop him. Then, Ahishakiye allegedly went inside an apartment unit and refused to answer the door.

Members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team and a negotiator responded to help patrol officers. Once they entered the apartment, they said they found him sleeping on the ground.

Ahishakiye was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He is also facing charges for an incident in February where he allegedly assaulted someone, and interfered with arresting officers by attempting to pull away when being handcuffed.