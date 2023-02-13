SUGARHOUSE, Utah (ABC4) — An SUV crashed through the front end of a pizzeria in Sugarhouse on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Mark Wian, calls came in just after noon on Feb. 13 reporting a car had driven into a building near 2100 South 900 East. The SUV had crashed into an Este Pizzeria near that location.

Wian told ABC4 officers arrived to find the car had crashed into the building, but there were no injuries to the driver or anyone inside the building.

Authorities did not say what led the car to drive into the building.