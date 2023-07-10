SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police are investigating a crash where a teen drove an SUV into the LOFT store in Salt Lake City near Sugar House.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, there were no injuries due to the crash, although there was noticeable damage to the building. The SUV appears to be a white Jeep Cherokee.

The SUV crashed into the store “LOFT,” which is a women’s clothing store “focusing on fashionable office wear, casual separates, shoes & accessories,” their Google page states.

The crash is located in the Sugar House Commons shopping center next to the M. Vince’ Nail Spa, as well as Famous Footwear.