A Salt Lake City Police Crime Lab car is parked near the scene where a person was found unresponsive on May 14. (Courtesy of SLCPD)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police are investigating a “suspicious death” in downtown Salt Lake City after a member of the community called police to report an unresponsive person in a field, according to a press release.

Salt Lake City Police responded to a report received around 11 a.m. Sunday, May 14, of an unresponsive person east of 500 South and 200 West. Police say they arrived on the scene and determined the person was dead.

“Due to the nature of the case, detectives consider this to be a suspicious death,” officials said.

The cause of the death has not yet been determined. The SLCPD’s Homicide Squad and Crime Lab are currently conducting interviews and collecting evidence, the release said.

Officials are not sharing information about the deceased person until they can confirm the identity and notify family members.

Police say they do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time. Anyone with information or tips on the case should call 801-799-3000.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.