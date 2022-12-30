SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects involved in the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.

Terrell Jones, 30, and Mckennalyn Cummins, 24, were arrested in Oakland, CA, by the U.S. Marshals Service on Dec. 19, according to Danielle Croyle, Executive Officer of the City of South Salt Lake. Additionally, a third suspect in the case, Stafon Coleman, 21, reportedly turned himself into the Salt Lake County Jail on Nov. 7.

Croyle states that Coleman’s infant child, who had been listed on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing endangered child, has been found.

Stevens was killed after being shot several times near a WinCo parking lot on May 9. Video surveillance reportedly showed Cummins entering the supermarket with Stevens. Shortly after, Stevens left the store and walked to his white Audi in the parking lot.

Police say Stevens then went back inside the store and a white Volkswagen SUV along with a dark blue Chevy Impala entered the parking lot, parking a few stalls away from Steven’s car. When Stevens walked back out, a physical altercation ensued, and Stevens was gunned down.

No further information is available at this time.