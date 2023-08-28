OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Police identified several suspects involved in a shooting at the Midtown 360 apartment complex in Orem over the weekend.

Suspects include Quinn Lopez, 19; Andres Lopez, 20; and Daniel Triste, 23; among several juveniles.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Orem Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots at Midtown 360, according to Orem Police on Facebook. Officers reportedly arrived, found evidence of a shooting, and worked to contain the scene.

Orem Police said that three people were injured, including Quinn Lopez and two juveniles, who were all taken to hospitals for treatment.

An investigation into the incident reportedly found two other individuals, Daniel Triste, 23, and Andres Lopez, 20, were in a unit at the complex at the time of the shooting. After several attempts to reach them, Andres Lopez exited the apartment, was taken into custody, and was given medical treatment, according to Orem Police.

Officers said they spent several hours trying to get people out of that unit. The Orem/Provo Metro SWAT Team eventually breached the door and made contact with several more people, who reportedly exited without incident.

According to Orem Police, Triste eventually exited and was treated for his injuries before being booked into the Utah County Jail.

The juveniles involved were booked into the Slate Canyon Detention Center on multiple charges, according to Orem Police. All of the injuries sustained in the incident were reportedly non-life threatening.

The Orem Police Department said they are still gathering evidence and are looking into the reason for the shooting.

If anyone has further information about the shooting, witnessed the shooting, or spoke with anyone who does, contact the Investigations Division at 801-229-7070.