WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Three people broke into an elementary school in West Valley City and the West Valley City Police Department is asking for help finding them.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, three individuals broke into Esperanza Elementary, according to a Facebook post made by the school. The suspects reportedly stole several mariachi instruments and a computer.

The suspects also broke an office window and vandalized the building, according to the elementary school.

School officials said WVCPD was notified and officers are actively looking for suspects.

The entire episode was caught on camera and the school is sharing that footage, hoping someone will see it, recognize the perpetrators, and call the police.

If anyone has additional information, they are encouraged to call WVCPD at 801-840-4000, referencing case number WV23-58306.

“Your help and support is appreciated,” the elementary school said.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.