SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman is suspected of driving under the influence after hitting a pickup truck head-on.

A woman in her 50s was allegedly leaving Rancho Market around 2:32 a.m. when she allegedly caused a crash. She was reportedly driving eastbound on 5400 South near 4300 West when she flipped a U-turn and hit a Dodge pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 64-year-old male. He sustained minor injuries. The woman in her 50s is reportedly in critical condition.

According to Sergeant Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, the woman is suspected of DUI. They have conducted a blood-alcohol content test, but results can take up to six weeks.