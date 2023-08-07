WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested after police say he caused a crash that killed one person and injured three others in West Valley on Friday night.

Sirgio Acosta-Reveles, 24, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and faces felony charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death and resulting in serious bodily injury. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license as well as infractions of stop light violations and no proof of insurance.

Authorities said the crash happened on Friday, Aug. 4 at the intersection of 3100 South hand 3200 West.

Police said a passenger car heading northbound collided with an SUV. Court documents say an adult passenger in the SUV was killed in the crash. Another adult passenger and a six-year-old were seriously injured in the crash, according to court documents.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Acosta-Reveles was the driver of the passenger car and had run a red light when he struck the SUV. Officers reportedly said he was impaired and detained him, transporting him to the West Valley Police Division office where a sobriety test was administered.

A West Valley officer reported that Acosta-Reveles positively tested as impaired. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for a blood draw before being arrested on DUI charges.

Officers say Acosta-Reveles has a prior DUI conviction in 2022.