EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — The suspect who was involved in a police standoff in Eagle Mountain on Monday, Dec. 12, after shooting a man is facing a total of eight criminal charges.

Mark Samuel Roberts, 61, has been booked into the Utah County Jail without bail. He will be facing eight charges including two counts of aggravated assault, both second-degree felonies; three counts of domestic violence assault, class B misdemeanors; two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, first-degree felonies; and one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the probable cause document, on Dec. 12 around 1:45 p.m., the Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from an individual living near Kestrel Way, Eagle Mountain, who said a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found four people standing on the front porch of a residence. They were the gunshot victim, John Joseph, 72, his wife, and two neighbors. The neighbors allegedly told police they heard gunshots and screaming coming from the house. They also reportedly said Joseph’s wife shouted that her brother, Roberts, shot Joseph.

Deputies entered the residence to move a 96-year-old man, later identified as Roberts’ father, who was still in the house with Roberts to a neighboring house. At this point, Roberts had already allegedly barricaded himself in his room.

Law enforcement agencies surrounded Roberts’ residence and began to negotiate with him. On the other hand, Joseph was transported via Intermountain LifeFlight to Utah Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to recover from his injuries, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon from USCO.

The sheriff’s office shared that Roberts surrendered peacefully around 4:30 p.m.

According to the probable cause document, Joseph’s wife allegedly told detectives that she, Joseph and Roberts were in a heated argument concerning care for the 96-year-old father. She reportedly said Roberts was upset his father has been prescribed Fentanyl for pain relief.

Roberts allegedly went to his room and continued to argue with Joseph’s wife through the door for a while. Then, he opened the door and began shooting, striking Joseph on the hip. From the bullet holes on the wall, the deputy who filed the affidavit said it was “apparent” that Roberts was trying to shoot Joseph as he ran along the hallway.

The probable cause document stated that Roberts had been arrested three times in California in the past. He was arrested on Dec. 25, 1985, for battery, but the charge was dismissed. He was also found not guilty by the court after having been arrested on Mar. 26, 1999, for willful cruelty to a child. In addition, police cited him for disobeying a court order on Mar. 15, 1991.