WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man who police say is a documented gang member was arrested in Farmington after he allegedly shot a man at a house party in West Valley on Sunday.

Anthony James Valdez, 45, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, and transaction of a firearm by a Class I restricted person. He also faces misdemeanor charges of failure to stop at command of an officer and interference with an arresting officer.

Valdez allegedly arrived at a West Valley house in the area of 3500 West and 2600 South around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 18. Court documents say he approached the owner of the home during a house party and told him that he “had something for him.”

After the owner followed Valdez out to the front yard he claimed his dog had gotten loose and went to pick it up to take it back to the house.

“While walking back towards the residence, the victim told [officers] that he turned around and saw a big flash and heard a loud bang,” says the booking affidavit. “The victim told [officers] that he soon realized he had been shot at by [Valdez].”

While the victim was speaking with police about the incident, Valdez reportedly called him. Officers said they overheard Valdez telling the victim that he was “a snitch,” and that he was “going to get” him.

Police said the homeowner denied being part of any gang and that he only knew Valdez through friends.

Police used pings on Valdez’s phone to track him out of West Valley City and toward an apartment complex in Farmington.

When arrived at the apartment complex, they found a black Range Rover that matched the description of one Valdez allegedly escaped in after the shooting. Police claim Valdez came out of the apartment building and began shouting at officers to shoot him before “aggressively” moving toward officers and running away.

After a short foot pursuit, police apprehended Valdez and took him into custody. Police said they were unable to find the gun used in the alleged shooting, however, they reportedly found 9mm shell casings inside the apartment.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.