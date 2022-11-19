WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).

Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, faces charges of failure to remain at accident involving death (third degree felony), obstructing justice (class A misdemeanor), and failure to exercise due care around pedestrian (infraction).

According to the affidavit of probable cause, “On or about November 14, at 7:30 p.m.,” WVCPD officers responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian at 3245 South 7200 West in Salt Lake County.

The pedestrian, Joel Lewis, was struck in the road and was receiving life-saving measures from medical personnel already on scene. Officers were later told that Lewis had died from the accident.

Witnesses reportedly stated that they saw a truck slow down for a moment prior to fleeing the scene.

On Nov. 17, officers received a call from a concerned citizen who stated that on the night of the crash, he received a phone call from his friend, Jose Flores, asking him to come help tow Flores’ girlfriend’s truck from a residence in Salt Lake County.

The individual says that upon arrival at the residence, Flores directed him to the back of the property where the truck was parked, and he observed front end damage to the truck, which Flores stated was “caused by hitting a deer,” according to the affidavit.

The individual stated that he proceeded to snap a photo of the damage, which reportedly made Flores upset, and was told by Flores to stop taking photos.

He allegedly then transported the truck on his flat-bed to a residence in Salt Lake City just west of Ballpark Stadium.

The concerned citizen stated that “it wasn’t until he saw the news story the next day about the fatal accident” that he realized something was wrong, according to the affidavit.

He reportedly stated that the truck he towed was blue with a white driver side front fender, and that the driver side mirror was damaged along with the windshield and headlight. He then identified the truck as a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.

The affidavit states that the individual then contacted Flores, who said that “his girlfriend was driving the truck,” and not him. Flores reportedly then said that his girlfriend had dropped off the truck at the residence in West Valley City, and that someone had vandalized it even more.

The concerned citizen stated that he thought it sounded suspicious, so he called a mutual friend to see if they knew anything about the truck Flores had him tow, according to the affidavit.

His friend reportedly told him that Flores and his girlfriend were “trying to get to Mexico.”

On Nov. 17, police reportedly received a call from Flores, who stated that he wanted to turn himself in for what he had done.

Flores reportedly said that he was driving his girlfriend’s truck that night to go “pick something up.” He allegedly stated that he “saw Lewis’ face on the windshield” when the accident happened, and “took off because he was scared.”

According to the affidavit, Flores stated he was in Oregon, but planned to return to Utah to turn himself in.

“Our investigators have located and taken into custody the suspect in the fatal hit and run that occurred on 7200 West,” WVCPD states in a social media post. “We express our gratitude to the public for the tips generated in this case. It was a tip that identified Flores. We also commend the excellent work of our detectives who have worked tirelessly to locate the suspect and facilitate his surrender.”

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges in this case, and Flores was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.