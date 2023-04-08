WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — After receiving tips and surveillance video, investigators have a suspect in custody for the alleged assault and attempted kidnapping of a third-grader that took place on Thursday, Apr. 6 at Whittier Elementary School, according to officials.

Granite Police and West Valley City Police arrested the suspect today, Apr. 8, who allegedly assaulted and attempted to kidnap a third-grade student at the elementary school.

“The suspect is a 16-year-old male who is also a student at a non-traditional program in the Granite School District,” according to Granite School District Police. Officials say the suspect lives close to the elementary school.

Investigators received “several tips since releasing photos and video surveillance of the suspect,” including a “solid lead” from Smith’s surveillance video. The suspect was located “shortly after,” police say.

Last Thursday, Granite School District reported a young man who allegedly dragged a third-grader around the corner of a building. The third-grader put up a fight and screamed for help which called the attention of a school employee who approached the area. Officials say the victim escaped and the suspect reportedly fled on foot.

Police are thanking everyone who contributed to the effort of finding and identifying the suspect over the last two days.

The suspect has been booked in juvenile detention. The suspect will not be identified as he is a minor.