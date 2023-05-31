WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has been taken into custody on Wednesday after West Jordan police received a 911 call reporting that she refused to leave a home and was armed with a knife.

Det. Dirk Petersen with the West Jordan Police Department says that dispatch received a 911 call from a woman Wednesday afternoon who reported that a woman would not leave her residence and was armed with a knife. The victim reportedly was able to escape to make the call to the police, and she was later transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police responded to the victim’s residence located near Milky Hollow Lane and 1300 South and attempted to make contact with the suspect but to no avail. A SWAT team was called in, but they could not make contact with the woman in the house either, Petersen said.

A search warrant was later obtained, allowing the SWAT team to enter the home and take the woman into custody.

Petersen adds that the women are either friends or known associates and there was a disagreement between the two prior to the victim calling 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.