SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is reportedly in critical condition after being involved in an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City, early Friday morning, Jan. 13.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Salt Lake City police asked the community to avoid the area of 600 North and Star Crest Way as police perform a “significant investigation.”

According to Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Brent Weisberg, a suspect who was wanted for a violent felony allegedly fled from police as officers attempted a traffic stop. Police were involved in a pursuit through Salt Lake City that started near 1300 West and Arapahoe Ave around 2:30 a.m., before ending near Star Crest Way.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle and began to flee on foot toward a home in the neighborhood. Weisberg told ABC4 that three Salt Lake City officers fired shots at the suspect, critically injuring them.

Medical aid was reportedly provided on the scene to the suspect. Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics and Gold Cross took the suspect to a local hospital.

No officers were reportedly injured in the incident. The suspect has not been identified.

Weisberg said the investigation is very complex and police could be present well into the morning and possibly into the afternoon. The three officers who fired their weapons will reportedly be placed on standard administrative leave.

This is a developing story. ABC4 provide more information as it becomes available.