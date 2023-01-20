SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The suspect in a violent incident that occurred last week has been arrested for aggravated robbery on Friday, Jan. 20, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Drew Alin Atha, 18, is facing one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Atha allegedly assaulted a woman by slashing her with a knife last Thursday, Jan. 12. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the press release says.

A week later, SLCPD officers were reportedly approached by a man who said he had been robbed at knifepoint by two individuals, one of them later identified as Atha, around 2:40 p.m. near 888 South and 400 West. The two suspects allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, took his phone and left on foot.

No injuries were reported, police say.

Around two hours later, the GPS ping of the victim’s phone led police to find one of the suspects, 20-year-old Landon Erevia, in a truck not far from where the robbery occurred, the press release says. Erevia was arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail where he was charged with aggravated robbery.

SLCPD officers reportedly found Atha early Friday morning near 200 South Pueblo Sreet and took him into custody.

He is booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with the charges previously stated.