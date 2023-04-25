A suspect was killed and an officer was shot in the leg near the Novi Apartments in West Jordan at 1 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 22. (Jennifer Gardiner, ABC4)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – West Jordan Police have identified the man who was fatally shot by police in an “exchange of gunfire” at an apartment complex parking lot Saturday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, police located the suspect, now identified as Michael Kenneth Lee, in connection to reports of car break-ins at the Novi Apartment Complex. When officers approached Lee, there was an exchange of gunfire. Lee was fatally shot by police and one officer was shot in the leg.

In an update to the shooting, West Jordan Police said the officer was treated and released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

West Jordan Police also said Lee had an extensive criminal history and was arrested by officers less than a week before the incident.

Court records reveal Lee was arrested by West Jordan Police on April 12 for allegedly providing fake personal information after being stopped by police. During the stop, Lee reportedly told police he was scared because he believed he had a warrant out for his arrest, so he gave the officer his friend’s name and date of birth.

Lee was a convicted felon, having been found guilty of multiple crimes since 2011, including theft, possession of a dangerous weapon, drug possession, and unlawful sex with a minor.

Police are still searching for two other suspects who they believe were also involved in the incident. One allegedly fled the scene in an older green compact Honda, while the other allegedly fled on foot.

The incident is being investigated by Officer Involved Critical Incident Team #3, which is headed by the West Valley Police Department.

West Jordan Police said this will be the last update provided regarding Saturday night’s shootout until evidence and facts are provided to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office and the District Attorney announces his findings.