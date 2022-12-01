SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified 32-year-old Frederick William Weitze as the suspect involved in a case of cameras hidden in all-gender bathroom stalls at the University of Utah.

Weitze was booked on four Class ‘A’ misdemeanors of voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment and one third degree felony count of identity fraud.

According to the booking report, Weitze allegedly stole the identity of a co-worker with his knowledge to gain access to the large gym in the Student Life Center on the University of Utah campus. Weitze reportedly claimed he was a University Alumni and hid cameras in bathrooms on all three levels of the gym, according to police.

Weitze is reportedly not a University of Utah student, staff, or faculty member.

Weitz was ordered by a Salt Lake City District Court judge to be held without bail after officials raised concerns about him continuing to victimize additional students.

Law enforcement officials are reportedly working on identifying the victims in the video obtained from the cameras.

John MacDonald, Director at the Eccles Student Life Center called on anyone impacted by the incident to reach out to the victim advocates with the Center for Student Wellness and at University Safety.

“The University of Utah’s comprehensive student support resources, including mental health services, also are available to any of the impacted patrons,” said MacDonald in his statement. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions or concerns in the coming days as we work together to identify and hold the perpetrators responsible, protect individual privacy and preserve the safety of our campus.”