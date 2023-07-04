SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) The Salt Lake City Police Department is requesting assistance to help locate a suspect in an alleged ‘intentional’ hit-and-run homicide.

On Monday, July 3, around 1:15 a.m., SLC911 received a call about a crash involving a car and a person riding a scooter near 1020 West 1000 North, a press release from SLCPD stated. Detectives are now searching for the man responsible.

Robert Boyatt, 53, allegedly intentionally used his car to hit and kill Victor Hershberge, 61, on July 3. Detectives believe Boyatt left the scene without stopping, and Hershberge died on the scene, the press release stated. It was also determined that Hershberger and Boyatt knew each other.

They have located the car involved in the incident, but are still searching for Boyatt. Detectives are urging him to come forward and turn himself in.

According to the press release, Boyatt should be considered dangerous. Anyone who knows his location or sees him should immediately call 911, but avoid contact with him. Boyatt is approximately 5’9″, 180 pounds, bald, and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information about this crash should call (801)-799-3000 and reference case number 23-144525.

An undated photo of Robert Boyatt, a suspect in a homicide investigation, is being released by the Salt Lake City Police Department (July 4, 2023).