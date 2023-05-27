TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The suspect in the alleged 2021 shooting and killing of radio talk show host Gaby Ramos finally returned to Utah to face charges after being extradited from Mexico, according to Taylorsville Police.

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea was extradited from Mexico and arrived in Utah on Friday, May 26 after over a year of international efforts. Burciaga-Perea is accused of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

The Utah Spanish radio show host Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, also known as Gaby Ramos, was allegedly killed by Burciaga-Perea, a former dating partner, in her sister’s home in Taylorsville. Police say Burciaga-Perea shot her seven times in the chest, arm, and head on Oct. 17, 2021.

Following the incident, police say Burciaga-Perea fled to his home in Chihuahua, Mexico. Due to his Mexican citizenship, police say they could not arrest him despite knowing his location.

Multiple agencies from Utah, Washington D.C., and Mexico worked together to arrest Burciaga-Perea “with respect to international treaties,” Taylorsville Police Department (TVPD) said. The suspect was arrested on Thanksgiving day November 2022.

Police say Burciaga-Perea spent the last six months in custody in Mexico City and returned to Utah on a “commercial flight escorted by the Marshals Service” a year and a half after the incident.

“This could not have happened without the teamwork, perseverance, and cooperation between

offices,” TVPD Chief Brady Cottam said. “The process was tedious and painstaking, but we are grateful for this significant step toward resolution and justice.”

Burciaga-Perea is booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.

TVPD, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service in Utah, the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., the Mexican State Attorney General’s Office, and the federal court in Mexico all worked together to bring Burciaga-Perea back to Utah.