SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers responded to reports of a shooting in Salt Lake City Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The incident took place near 1865 West Independence Blvd., “across Independence Blvd. from Redwood Road,” SLCPD stated.

SLCPD confirmed that there was a shooting, and that the suspect fired multiple rounds before immediately leaving the area. Officers with the Crime Lab Unit are working to document, collect, and analyze evidence from the incident.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Neighbors with video of this incident should call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

“We are working to gather information and determine [the] circumstances.” SLCPD stated.

There are no known injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.