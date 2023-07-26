SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man who allegedly led Utah Highway Patrol on a four-county chase along I-15 that lasted over an hour now faces felony charges after being taken into custody on Tuesday.

Devon Thomas Lee Bock, 27, faces four third-degree felony charges of failure to stop at the command of police. He also faces several misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ABC4, Bock was allegedly clocked traveling at 100 miles per hour in a Toyota Tacoma on I-15 near 10600 South near Sandy. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the Tacoma, but the car continued driving “without any indication that it was making the effort to yield.”

The Utah Highway Patrol trooper opted not to initiate a pursuit with the Tacoma in the interest of public safety and communicated the car’s description over radio channels.

An unmarked patrol car spotted the Tacoma further north and began following it at normal freeway speeds. According to the affidavit, Bock had allegedly reduced his speed to “speeds consistent to that of surrounding traffic” at that point.

With the help of UHP’s Star9 helicopter, officers followed the Tacoma until it was successfully spiked near mile marker 374 near Tremonton in Box Elder County.

According to the affidavit, a search of the Tacoma after Bock’s arrest resulted in troopers finding a cylindrical glass pipe with a broken bulbous end found on the floor, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.