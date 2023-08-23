SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A suspected gunman is still at large after a shooting in Salt Lake City injured a man, sending him to the hospital late Tuesday evening.

Salt Lake City Police Department said the shooting happened near 900 West and 1000 North in the Rose Park neighborhood. The victim, identified only as a 26-year-old man, reportedly got into an argument. Police said they believe the two were “possibly arguing over personal property.”

Officers responded after reports of shots fired and arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. First responders found the 26-year-old with a gunshot wound and provided first aid until paramedics took over.

The man was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance. His last known condition was considered serious but stable.

Officers conducted a “large search” which included a K9 unit and the Pioneer Bike Squad, but police were unable to locate the suspect.

Salt Lake City Police have not released any information regarding the suspect but say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. An investigation is ongoing, as detectives continue to conduct follow-ups on the case.

Police are asking the gunman to turn themselves in.