SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a second suspect wanted for the murder of 34-year-old Charles Alires overnight.

Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, was arrested after officers conducted follow-up on the case near Fayette Ave. and 200 West. He is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of murder.

While in the area, officers reportedly worked with community members and found Jackman, quickly and safely arresting him.

The investigation started just after 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, when police received information about a stabbing at the Palmer Court apartments, located on the 900 block of South Main St.

Officers arrived and found Alires in critical condition. They performed medical aid and requested further assistance from the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance, but Alires died on scene.

Detectives believe Jackman pulled out a knife while another suspect, Ivy Chase Grant, fought with Alires. Jackman is accused of stabbing Alires with the knife.

On Friday, Feb. 4, members of the SLCPD’s SWAT Team and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), working with the SLCPD’s Homicide Squad, located Grant at a residence near 300 East Kensington Ave.

Grant is charged with one count of obstruction of justice. Detectives believe Grant started the fight with Alires and lied about his involvement throughout the investigation.

During the investigation, SLCPD asked for help locating both Jackman and Grant and released prior booking photos. As both suspects are in custody, updated booking photos are not being released.

No further information is available at this time.