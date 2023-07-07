SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The suspect who has been accused of intentionally hitting and killing a 61-year-old man riding a scooter in Salt Lake City on Monday has been arrested and taken into custody.

Police identified Robert Boyatt, 53, as the suspect on Tuesday, July 4. He was found at a Tooele County campsite and taken into custody on the evening of Thursday, July 6.

He faces a first-degree felony murder charge, a second-degree felony obstruction of justice charge, a third-degree felony failure to remain at an accident involving death charge, and a misdemeanor for driving on a denied license.

One witness told police Boyatt and Hershberger knew each other. Boyatt was allegedly searching for Hershberger and “has been on a vengeance spree.”

Police reportedly found surveillance footage from a Salt Lake City motel, showing Hershberger leaving on the scooter. Minutes later, the footage allegedly shows Boyatt, “circling the parking lot as though he was looking for someone,” before leaving the area of the motel, according to the affidavit. A short time after, Hersberger was hit.

According to the booking affidavit, witnesses told police they saw a red 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier heading west on 1000 North make “an immediate U-Turn,” and strike Victor Hershberger, 61, who was on a scooter. Witnesses report the driver, later identified as Boyatt, fled the scene.

Hershberger died due to his injuries at the scene.

Police recovered the Chevrolet the following day after Boyatt allegedly abandoned the car shortly after the collision. The car reportedly had front-end damage, police believe to be consistent with the hit-and-run.

On Thursday night, law enforcement located Boyatt in Grantsville. Detectives say Boyatt fled to some campground in the nearby mountains in an attempt to evade arrest.

Police reportedly used SWAT, a drone, K9 teams, and a tactical rescue vehicle to apprehend Boyatt due to “Boyatt’s past criminal record and the likelihood that he would run from police.”