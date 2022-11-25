TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The suspect who fled the country following the death of Gabriela Sifuentes-Castilla in 2021 has been arrested in Mexico on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 35, was apprehended in Chihuahua, Mexico, with the help of federal and state agents in Mexico and the United States Marshals Service, as reported in a statement from Taylorsville City Police Department.

Burciaga-Perea was suspected of killing Sifuentes-Castilla in Taylorsville City on Oct. 17, 2021. He allegedly shot her seven times in the chest, arm and head at her sister’s house near 2300 West and 5200 South, according to the charging documents.

Sifuentes-Castilla, also known as Gaby Ramos, worked as a radio host at La Más Picosita on 1550 AM for more than a year and a half before her death. She left behind a ten-year-old daughter and her parents, who live in Mexico.

TVPD noted that the two were previously in a relationship but had broken up at the time of the incident. Detectives later determined that Burciaga-Perea had returned to his hometown in Chihuahua, Mexico, shortly after they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Taylorsville police do not have any authority to detain him because Burciaga-Perea is a Mexican citizen and was physically in Mexico.

Over the past year, the police department worked with local agencies, including the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the United States Marshals Service in Utah and the U.S. Department of Justice as well as the Mexican State Attorney General’s Office and federal court in Mexico to execute a warrant for Burciaga-Perea’s arrest.

“This could not have happened without the teamwork, perseverance and cooperation

between offices,” said TVPD Chief Brady Cottam. “The process was tedious and painstaking, but

we are grateful for this significant step toward resolution and justice.”

Burciaga-Perea will be held at the Federal Justice Center in Mexico. An extradition hearing will be scheduled in the near future.