SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man suspected in a number of downtown Salt Lake City burglaries, including one in November at the Utah Attorney General’s Office, was arrested again this morning, Dec. 11.

Anthony Jack, 44, may face additional charges after a review by city detectives and the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office, though no specific charges have yet been announced. Police say Jack is linked to a pair of Nov. 25 burglaries, which included office space used by the attorney general’s office in the Heber M. Wells Building and a separate law office on East South Temple St.

Jack still faces burglary, theft, and drug charges from that November arrest. He had been released from jail on pretrial supervision in late November.

In a press release, Salt Lake City Police say they were called to a parking garage on E. 300 South to investigate a burglary. While a witness said they saw a suspect, police did not immediately find one. Shortly after, police stopped Jack on S. State St. after witnesses reported him looking into car windows while walking along the street.

Jack initially refused to identify himself, police said, though they later found he had an active warrant from a previous case. Police said they found meth in Jack’s pocket, along with two credit cards stolen from purse snatching on Saturday, Dec. 10. Jack was also allegedly in possession of a bag of keys and electronic keycards stolen from several local businesses and other property that did not belong to him.

Jack was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail today.

“Officers have requested Jack remain in-custody pending trial because during his arrest Jack said he would be released and would continue to commit similar crimes,” said police in a press release this afternoon.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.