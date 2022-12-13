SUNDANCE, Utah (ABC4) — Sundance Mountain Resort has added a new chairlift to their mountain as well as 10 new runs and 40 acres of new terrain to explore.

The new chairlift, called Wildwood Lift, is located mid-mountain and is a part of the resort’s mountain expansion efforts this season.

The “fixed-grip quad” is a seven-minute ride, reportedly located in a sunny area that is great for early morning turns. The resort states that the area is equipped with over 40 new snowmaking wands and snow guns.

Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

There will be a grand opening of the area on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m., where the first 100 guests will be served “Hot Bread and Honey Butter” in honor of two of the new runs named after an old Sundance tradition. The festivities will take place on top of Jake’s Lift.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sundance was founded by Robert Redford in 1969 as an all-season resort that offers multiple outdoor activities including downhill skiing, ziplining, mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, and fly-fishing. The resort was ranked the number two ski resort in North America by Condé Nast in 2021 for the Reader’s Choice Award.