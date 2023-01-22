SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated during the Sundance Film Festival screening of “Birth/Rebirth” after some viewers reported feeling sick.

Twitter user Jerry Vasilatos posted about his experience being evacuated during the film after some viewers left during the screening. Vasilatos says that paramedics and police arrived on the scene and told anyone feeling sick to seek medical attention.

“Police think it was just a reaction to the medical horror nature of the film, some were worried it could have been a gas leak or carbon monoxide. I feel fine. But then again I’m not so easy to kill,” Vasilatos posted.

While the Salt Lake Fire Department did not order the evacuation of the building, they did arrive on the scene to check the building for gas or chemicals that may have caused illness. Officials said the officers did not find any sign of harmful gas or chemicals and treated two people for their symptoms.

The Salt Lake Fire Department confirmed that viewers said the nature of the horror film likely made the individuals sick.

The film is categorized as horror, science-fiction, and thriller and described as a “twisted tale” and a “chilling fantasy” on the Sundance Film Festival site. There is a warning under the description saying that the film contained mature content and may not be suitable for all audiences.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to finish seeing the rest of this movie in the future,” Vasilatos wrote.