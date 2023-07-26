SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The beloved Sound of Music musical is coming to Sundance’s outdoor theater, and starring locals Lauren Pope and Dallyn Vail Bayles.

“If you can’t stand beautiful music and a positive message about family and love, then don’t come!” Julie Heaton, the director of Sound of Music quipped.

The Sound of Music tells the heartwarming story of Maria; a high-spirited woman who leaves a nunnery and takes a job serving as a governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. She brings music and joy to the Von Trapp family as they escape over the mountains on the brink of World War II.

This is the first time a production has been repeated since Sundance and UVU began their partnership, and Heaton said this year’s production will be unique. She said that there are fun bits all throughout the show that actors came up with themselves.

Heaton also said if you’ve never seen the musical on stage before, you’ll be surprised at some additional songs that aren’t in the movie, and some songs that are performed in a different part of the story.

“We really tried to honor the “iconic” bits that people love so much about the film, while also putting some new takes and originality into it, so the blending of those two might also surprise people,” Heaton said.

Heaton also said there are some downsides to the performance being located on an outdoor stage.

One of the challenges is the weather. Heaton said that one night, during a tech rehearsal, there was a power outage, but she said they were able to restore the power before it got dark and they were still able to rehearse.

However, Heaton said there are definitely upsides to doing it on their stage outdoors.

“The major highlight of working outdoors for this particular show is how well the mountains compliment the show itself,” Heaton said.

The attendees can sit on the grass, as well as on benches located at the outdoor amphitheater to watch the show. And the stage sits in the middle of several mountains.

The show runs from July 20th to August 12th on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. There will also be a bonus show on Tuesday, August 8. To get tickets, you can visit their website.

Sound of Music Production, Courtesy of Sundance Resort