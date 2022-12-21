KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) — The Third District Juvenile Court in Summit County has ordered the case involving a 15-year-old boy who accidentally shot his brother two years ago to be dismissed without prejudice on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The accidental shooting took place on June 3, 2020, when the 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old brother were given permission by their mother to play with a BB gun at home in Kamas Valley. Officials said the 15-year-old boy retrieved a real handgun from the bedroom instead.

Court documents revealed that the boy aimed the gun at his younger brother and said “Look.” before it went off. The bullet hit the younger brother in the chest. First responders attempted to provide lifesaving measures, but the boy died from the gunshot wound.

In an interview with law enforcement, the 15-year-old boy said he got the gun to scare his younger brother.

He was charged in the juvenile court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in August 2021 for “recklessly causing the death of another.”