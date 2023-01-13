SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving a semi-truck and a Subaru wagon caused one person to be sent to the hospital Friday morning.

At around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 13, Park City Fire crews, along with officers from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-80 westbound at mile marker 140.

Fire officials say the Subaru engine compartment caught fire due to the crash, though firefighters were reportedly able to knock down the fire quickly on arrival.

The driver of the Subaru was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

No further information is available at this time.