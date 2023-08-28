A render of future designs of 2100 South in Sugar House (via 2100 South Project)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Multiple construction projects will begin in Sugar House this September, according to the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office.

Officials said construction will start soon at two intersections on 2100 South, one at 1300 East and one at Highland Drive.

Through October, the project at 2100 South and Highland Drive will cause the intersection to be reduced to one lane in all directions. This also means there will be “limited left turns while crews replace deep underground utilities and reconstruct the intersection,” a release states.

Additionally, construction to replace a 100-year-old sewer line between 1400 East and Highland Drive will also be impacting the intersection at 2100 South and 1300 East. “Sewer replacement will continue west towards Highland Drive and extend east of 1400 East to Yuma Street later this year through 2024,” the release states.

Officials said utilities and streets in Sugar House are aged and in need of replacement. Construction at these two intersections are reportedly coinciding in an effort to reduce the amount of time that traffic is affected on 2100 South.

Here are more details regarding the construction on 2100 South:

2100 South Reduced to one lane in both directions between 900 East and 1400 East, day and night

1300 East intersection Lane restrictions on 2100 South and 1300 East, day and night Two left-turn lanes from westbound 2100 South to 1300 East Left turn modifications and/or restrictions at the 1300 East and 2100 South intersection Partial intersection closures at night while crews work through the intersection for up to four weeks

Highland Drive intersection One lane in both directions on 2100 South Southbound Highland Drive to eastbound left turns maintained, but all others closed Right turns will be allowed and southbound 1100 East traffic will be maintained through the intersection during the day Intermittent business and residential access interruptions



These changes are expected to last through October 2023. More information regarding these projects is available here and here.

Other projects expected to affect Sugar House include multi-use paths, bike lanes, more trees and plantings, and opportunities to make the routes more comfortable for people on the street, while also maintaining vehicle capacity.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We understand the impacts these construction projects are going to have on the community and businesses and we coordinate frequently with the City to make sure the neighborhood has the most up to date information,” said Sugar House Community Council Chair Landon Clark.

“Please be patient, these upgrades were a long time coming and much needed for the future of Sugar House. Please keep supporting your Sugar House businesses. They are what makes Sugar House great. They will need all of us,” he added.