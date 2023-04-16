SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sugar House Park has reopened to vehicles after Saturday’s flooding closure, according to Salt Lake Co. Parks & Recreation.

Officials say the park reopened to the public at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

The response to flooding will reportedly stay the same moving forward. “When the water rises to dangerous levels, we will temporarily close, again. As the water levels drop, we’ll reassess park access and try keep it open, in modified ways, as safety allows,” Parks & Recreation states.

The Salt Lake City Dept. of Public Utilities, Salt Lake City Police Dept., Salt Lake City Fire Dept., and Salt Lake Co. Flood Control all collaborated in the response to the Sugar House Park flooding.

Officials say the goal is to keep everyone safe and to keep in place long-standing flood control plans.

With this goal in mind, more than 15,000 sandbags were filled in Salt Lake Co. in preparation for more flooding as of Saturday, April 15.

Additionally, Parks & Recreation has provided these tips to stay safe: