SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On the heels of the devastating wildfires that swept through Maui this month, a group of Utah children are making a difference along with the community — hosting a “snack table” to raise money for disaster victims.

The snack table first began three years ago, with the children selling cherries from their cherry tree and cinnamon apples in their neighborhood. This year, whilst looking for a way to give back, the group decided to hold their snack table once again, this time to raise funds and gather donations for victims of the wildfire through the Maui Strong foundation.

Beginning their campaign last weekend, the kids were able to raise roughly $360 for the charity and are hoping to double that during their next snack table fundraiser on Sunday, August 27.

“They were so committed, even though they were getting none of the money themselves,” says Bri Henke, mother of one of the kids.

Those who visit the table will find all varieties of tasty snacks and more, including chips, fruit snacks, granola bars, water, homemade lemonade, and even dog treats.

Anyone hoping to contribute to the cause this weekend can find the snack table and its compassionate crew at the corner of Hillcrest and Melbourne in Salt Lake City — right behind Sugar House Park.

It will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with plenty of inventory to share with the community.