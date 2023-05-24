HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — Students and city leaders are in attendance at the groundbreaking event Wednesday for a new elementary school that’s being built in Herriman.

The school will reportedly serve families in Herriman and Riverton, which are two of the fastest-growing cities in Jordan School District, according to the press release. The groundbreaking event on Wednesday saw Ridge View Elementary students putting on hard hats and placing a shovel in the ground to mark the construction of the new school.

Courtesy of Jeff Hunter/KTVX

“This is the fastest-growing area in our school district,” said Mike Anderson, associate superintendent of Jordan School District. “In fact, 45% of all building permits district-wide are being built right here within the boundaries of Ridge View Elementary.”

Anderson adds that the area needs a new school because Ridge View Elementary, located just a few miles away from where the new school would be, already has 1,120 registered students, which means it currently has a population density comparable to bustling cities like Manila, Philippines.

“The groundbreaking of this new elementary school marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Jordan School District and our commitment to providing high-quality education to our children,” said Herriman Mayor Lorin Palmer. “This part of Herriman is quickly becoming an education hub in our community. Think about the unique possibility that a student could start school here in Ridge View or at this new elementary, then move on to Mountain Ridge… and even then, finish school at Salt Lake Community College.”

Jordan School District currently serves almost 58,000 students in 68 schools across six cities, which include Bluffdale, Copperton, Herriman, Riverton, South Jordan and West Jordan.

“The students that are here today are actually students that will be at the school we’re breaking ground for, so that’s exciting,” Anderson said.

The new elementary school will be located at 13800 South 4500 West near Mountain Ridge High. In total, there will now be 17 Jordan School District schools within Herriman.