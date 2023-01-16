SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Dozens of students in grades 7-9 had the opportunity to learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a unique way today. The special workshop started with students learning how to code, something organizers say teaches kids how to problem solve.

“Engineering allows you to have a broad way of thinking. And that’s part of life, you can apply it in anything… (it is) really the foundation of what we do as human beings,” said Martin Luther King commissioner Illens Dort.

Organizers said they wanted to highlight this out-of-the-box thinking, because that is what Dr. King did. Also hosting a basketball clinic, blank said this teaches kids the importance of coming together for a common goal.

“We all want peace. We all want prosperity. We all want growth. We want opportunities, things that Dr. King highlighted in his vision,” said Eddy Thompson with L3 Harris Engineering.