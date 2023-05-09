LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A student reportedly brought ammunition to Willowcreek Middle School Monday afternoon, according to the Lehi City Police Department.

Police say “appropriate action” has been taken to address the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff at the middle school.

“We are aware of rumors circulating on social media posts and want to again let parents and students know that the situation has been addressed with the help of school and district officials,” Lehi officials said. “Student, faculty, and visitor safety is our primary concern.”

Lehi Police are expected to be at the school Tuesday to answer any questions. Officers will also be increasing patrols around the school.

Alpine School District officials and Lehi Police are encouraging students to contact school administration if they see or hear something that may jeopardize the safety of the school.

Police say the situation has been resolved, and they are not aware of any further threats to the school.