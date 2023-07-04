UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) — Utah County Search and Rescue were kept busy Monday, with crews responding to three incidents in 24 hours.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, it’s important to be prepared before you go enjoy the outdoors.

There were three incidents within 24 hours that the SAR responded to. The first involved firefighters working to put out a fire in Birdseye on the back of the Wasatch Range. According to Sgt. Cannon, the firefighters became ill and needed to be brought back down.

“It may be related to the heat and the terrain. The terrain was very steep, and they had to hoist both of those firefighters out.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The other two calls they received were incidents involving people recreating for the holiday.

On Monday evening around 10 p.m., Sgt. Cannon said they sent Search and Rescue to get two hikers who were stuck on Mount Timpanogos.

“They lost their way, got up in a position they didn’t feel safe going up or down so they called for help which is the smart thing to do,” Sgt. Cannon said.

According to a witness, in order to rescue the hikers, they asked several employees to move their cars out of the Timpooneke Trail parking lot. This was to make space for the Utah DPS helicopter to land. Sgt. Cannon reported the hikers were safely helped down the mountain.

In another incident on Monday, SAR crews assisted a group of people when a boat capsized at Utah Lake. According to Sgt. Cannon, several of the people were not wearing lifejackets.

Sgt. Cannon also said with the shallowness of the lake can create stronger waves when the winds come in. “If you see any sign of clouds or wind coming and you’re on Utah Lake, you don’t just get off, you get off immediately…… it can be life-threatening if you’re actually on Utah [Lake]”

Sgt. Cannon said whether you’re in the mountains, or on the water, when you plan to recreate you should think ahead.

“We understand getting out there and enjoying the outdoors, plan ahead, make sure you understand the challenges of the area you’re going,” Sgt. Cannon said.

He said you should let people know where you plan to be, bring a cell phone, bring extra food and water, and wear sunscreen. Sgt. Cannon said if you’re going to recreate on water, make sure you have a life jacket on.